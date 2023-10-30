James Haskell shares sweet photo with daughter Bodhi amid Chloe Madeley split

James Haskell has shared some adorable photos of his baby daughter Bodhi, after returning to social media after announcing his split from wife Chloe Madeley.

Taking to his Instagram page, James shared a photo of himself and Bodhi looking at one another, alongside a pair of black-and-white snaps, which saw the toddler wearing some headphones while James planted a kiss on her head.It comes after reports that James and Chloe were still living together with their baby daughter, despite their recent split.

The pair confirmed their split just a few days ago following weeks of speculation that they were headed for divorce after Chloe stopped wearing her wedding ring, while James was photographed speaking to a mystery blonde on a night out in London. headtopics.com

"We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand. Former rugby champ James, who now works as a DJ, was quick to break his silence in an emotional post on Instagram quickly afterwards.

Their shock split comes as Chloe's new ITV reality TV show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, airs on screens. During each episode, the star opens the door and gives viewers an insights into how she juggles work, first-time motherhood, and her famous family. headtopics.com

James Haskell Shares Pictures with Daughter Bodhi After Split with Chloe MadeleyJames Haskell has shared a series of pictures with his daughter Bodhi after it was revealed that he and Chloe Madeley have split. The couple had not wanted to disclose their split but were forced to after rumors started circulating. Chloe stated that they mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023 and requested privacy. Despite the split, James is still living with his wife and baby girl. He posted a picture of baby Bodhi from inside the house after the official split announcement. Just days ago, he shared a video of his ex-wife playing with their daughter. Read more ⮕

James Haskell shares sweet picture of Chloe Madeley after announcing splitJames Haskell has posted a picture of Chloe Madeley on social media following their recent separation. The couple confirmed their split in a statement, explaining that they didn't plan to announce it at this time due to their reality show airing on ITVBe. Read more ⮕

James Haskell watches rugby as Chloe Madeley stays at parents after split newsJames Haskell tuned into the rugby World Cup on Saturday night with daughter Bodhi while wife Chloe Madeley reportedly stayed at her parents' house following their split Read more ⮕

All the signs Chloe Madeley and James Haskell had split including TV rowsThe daughter of TV icons Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, Chloe Madeley has split from her husband James Haskell - the pair confirmed the news following weeks of rumours Read more ⮕

Chloe Madeley shares racy sex conversation after James Haskell splitChloe Madeley has shared a hilarious conversation with a pal, as the pair discussed a rather gross story that has been going viral across various social media platforms Read more ⮕

James Haskell Opens Up About Split from Chloe MadeleyJames Haskell has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his split from Chloe Madeley after five years of marriage. The couple announced their separation after weeks of speculation and were seen without their wedding rings. They released a joint statement expressing their focus on co-parenting their daughter and requested privacy. Read more ⮕