James Haskell Shares Pictures with Daughter Bodhi After Split with Chloe Madeley

JAMES Haskell has shared a series of pictures with Bodhi, his daughter with Chloe Madeley, after it was revealed they have split. The sportsman wrote in his caption, "Little love. DJ Dinky in the house." The personal trainer admitted that the couple had not wanted to disclose their split but have been forced to after rumours started doing the rounds when In a joint statement, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023. Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Strictly dancer splits from property mogul and 'doesn’t want any distractions' subsequently confirmed that James is still living with his wife and baby girl even though they are no longer romantically linked. is still living at the family home in Hampstead, he arrived back on Monday and was still there yesterday morning." The former rugby player posted a snap of baby Bodhi from inside the house shortly after the couple made their official split announcement tonight. Just days ago he also shared a video to Instagram of his now ex wife playing with their daughter as the 14-month-old drove a toy car around their kitchen

Chloe Madeley confirms split from husband James HaskellChloe Madeley confirmed she had split from her husband James Haskell in a joint statement released on Saturday. The couple, who married in 2018, have fulled speculation about their relationship after the personal trainer, 36, emerged without her wedding ring as she partied with friends - shortly after the former rugby player, 38, was pictured chatting to a mystery blonde outside a London nightspot. Since then, the couple have both been seen out on several occasions without their rings. In a joint update shared to Instagram, they announced: 'Chloe and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023. 'We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand Read more ⮕