James Haskell accuses Chloe Madeley of mistreatment in reality show

James Haskell claimed Chloe Madeley treated him 'like a dog' in a tense scene from their ITVX reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

In scenes from their fly-on-the-wall show, cracks could be seen forming between the pair as they bickered about their new podcast, as Chloe, 36, complained that former rugby star James, 38, wasn't prepared for it.

Speaking to the camera, Chloe said: "Classic. James has not prepared anything for the podcast he insisted we do so obviously it all falls down to me and I'm quite nervous about this now." James snapped back: "You're just going to invade my space while I'm having breakfast. It's a bit like your own podcast, bit all over the place, bit scatty, not very interesting." headtopics.com

James stormed out of the room and said: "She shushes me like I'm a dog or like I'm a baby. I'm like 'shush me again and that's the last thing you'll ever do.'" "The relationships that I know are very calm and tranquil there's a dominant and there's a submissive.In an emotional statement confirming their split, Chloe told The Sun: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.

