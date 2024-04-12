James Donaldson Timber signs up as first tenant at Botany Bay Business Park

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has announced that James Donaldson Timber will take 110,000 sq. ft of industrial space at the new £220m Botany Bay Business Park near Chorley . Three other tenants are also in the final stages of securing properties within Blocks C and D.

The development has reached 45% occupancy before completion. The first units will be available in May.

Botany Bay Business Park Chorley Tenant Industrial Space Occupancy Development James Donaldson Timber

