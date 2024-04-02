James Bond Actor Aaron Johnson in Bitter Row with Council over Mansion Work

British actor Aaron Johnson, tipped to be the new James Bond, is reportedly locked in a bitter row with the council over work on his West Country mansion. Aaron and his filmmaker wife Sam Taylor-Johnson have been accused of digging a lake on their country estate without planning permission.

The couple are now seeking retrospective planning permission to continue work on their property.

