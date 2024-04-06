Jake Peacock stuns in debut Muay Thai victory

England's Jake Peacock stunned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as he defeated Japan's Kohei Shinjo in their bantamweight Muay Thai showdown during the ONE Championship in Bangkok . Peacock, born without his right hand and forearm, displayed his versatile skill set across all three rounds, earning a unanimous decision win.

Jake Peacock Muay Thai ONE Championship Bangkok Bantamweight Victory

