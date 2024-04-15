Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: A Comparison of Training Camps

A video comparing Jake Paul and Mike Tyson 's training camps has surfaced online - it's got boxing fans talking.is set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a exhibition bout that will be aired on Netflix.
It will be the boxing legend's first appearance since November 2020 when he took on fellow great Roy Jones Jr.Tyson looks to be in supreme shape, having showed off his legendary power following his blistering pad work with coach Rafael Cordeiro.And footage of his training camp compared to his younger opponent has emerged online and it has sent social media into overdrive.
Another commented: "Jake Paul is half Tyson's age and doesn't have the intensity Tyson still has. He's like a 110v outlet and Tyson is 440v and ready to light Paul up."
