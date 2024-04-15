Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: A Comparison of Training Camps

A video comparing Jake Paul and Mike Tyson 's training camps has surfaced online - it's got boxing fans talking.is set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a exhibition bout that will be aired on Netflix.

It will be the boxing legend's first appearance since November 2020 when he took on fellow great Roy Jones Jr.Tyson looks to be in supreme shape, having showed off his legendary power following his blistering pad work with coach Rafael Cordeiro.And footage of his training camp compared to his younger opponent has emerged online and it has sent social media into overdrive.

Another commented: "Jake Paul is half Tyson’s age and doesn’t have the intensity Tyson still has. He’s like a 110v outlet and Tyson is 440v and ready to light Paul up." Nasir Jabbar is a journalist at SPORTbible. He graduated from Bath Spa University with a BA in Media Communications. He's a combat sport aficionado and has contributed to MMA websites AddictedMMA and CagePotato. Nasir has covered some of the biggest fights, while interviewing the likes of Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Darren Till. He's also an avid Bristol City fan.

Jake Paul Mike Tyson Training Camps Boxing Exhibition Bout Social Media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury holds nothing back when making shock Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight predictionTyson Fury has his say on Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Triple H holds nothing back when asked about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight as WWE icon makes feelings clearTriple H told Logan Paul what he thinks of Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Jake Paul slams 'leaked rules' for Mike Tyson fight with video circulating on social mediaJake Paul has responded to a series of alleged rules for his fight against Mike Tyson that are circulating online.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Fans spot 'illegal Jake Paul move' in training video ahead of Mike Tyson fightFans have spotted an illegal move in Jake Paul’s training ahead of his fight with Mike Tyson.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Mike Tyson releases first-person POV workout video in terrifying message to Jake PaulMike Tyson shared a new training video ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

UFC legend Daniel Cormier gives brutally honest take on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fightDaniel Cormier slammed the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »