Jake Paul Considers Getting a Face Tattoo Before Fight

Tyson, who is 30 years older than his opponent, is among the greatest boxers of all time and the first heavyweight to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. He has not fought in a competitive bought since 2005, however.Speaking on his podcast ‘BS with Jake Paul ’, the 27-year-old said: “I’m thinking about getting a face-tat on the week of my fight.” Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, who is a world champion speed skater, replied: “Well I don’t think that’s a great idea.

”Paul continued: “I’m not going to get the Tyson one, but Tyson got his legendary tattoo - I’m just like f*** it. Why not? “Because the story behind Tyson’s face tat is that it was a Wednesday of his fight week and he just got it, and he showed up to the presser the next day with the face tat and he didn’t tell anybody.Leerdam diplomatically responded: “Well you don’t have to, babe. You’re getting into your sophisticated era. No babe you don’t need it.”Paul replied: “But I could always just put make-up over i

