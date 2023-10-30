Jailton Almeida to Face Derrick Lewis in UFC Fight Night in Brazil

The UFC is back in Brazil as Jailton Almeida bids to move towards a title opportunity by battling Derrick Lewis this weekend.

The home favourite was due to face Curtis Blaydes in a five-round clash before the latter was forced to pull out due to injury.Almeida will now looking to keep his undefeated record up inside the octagon in the UFC Fight Night event, the first in Sao Paulo since 2019.

'Malhadinho' (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) may be set for his toughest fight to date in the form of two-time heavyweight title challenger Lewis.Footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo asking wholesome question during chat with Israel AdesanyaThe prelim action will start at 11pm with the main card kicking off at 1am on Sunday morning for UK fans. headtopics.com

He said: “Injuries from camp weren’t healing at a fast enough pace for me to compete at the level required to be the best version of myself Nov 4.Roy Keane slams Pep Guardiola's on-pitch chat with Erling Haaland after Man City win derby

“I’m going to take some time off from training and focus on rehabbing so I can come back fully confident in my athletic abilities.T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet max £5 on any sport single within 7 days of registration, at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. If it wins we Triple (x3) your returns, up to a max of £300 paid in Free Bets, expires in 7 days. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly. headtopics.com

