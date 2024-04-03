EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa shuts down split rumors with husband Dan Osborne after fans noticed 'telltale' signs on social media. Jacqueline shares family photos without her wedding ring, sparking speculation.

However, she later posts a picture of her husband with their children, putting an end to the rumors.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacqueline Jossa sparks concern as husband Dan Osborne is absent from Easter photosJacqueline Jossa has sparked concern among her fanbase that she has split from her husband Dan Osborne after he appeared absent over the Easter holiday. The actress, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of snaps with her loved ones, however none of them none of them included Dan.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jacqueline Jossa opens up on new lifestyle saying 'I've been so much happier'Fans have noticed that EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa looks 'different' lately and the star said it's because she has been going through a lifestyle change over the last eight months

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa opens up on her baby joy- 'I love babies!'EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Jossa has two daughters with her husband, ex TOWIE star Dan Osborne - but as she admitted recently, cuddles with her baby niece Lyra Rose have her 'broody'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

NI artist on following your passion as she prepares to take work to the StatesJacqueline Rooney quit her teaching job and became a full-time artist eight years ago

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

‘Cack-handed’ George Osborne botched Telegraph deal, insiders sayInsider at investment fund RedBird says the ex-chancellor 'has failed to make this work'

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Jacqueline Wilson to release new adult sequel to her Girls seriesThe bestselling author will revisit the lives of her formerly teen characters Ellie, Magda and Nadine who are now aged 40.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »