Jackie 'O' Henderson visited by mystery man at her Sydney mansion

Jackie 'O' Henderson appeared to be having a very busy day on Wednesday. Just hours after signing a $200million deal, the radio star, 48, had a visit from a hunky mystery male who let himself into her Sydney mansion. The man was seen entering the keypad code into the security gate before walking into the property. The athletic-looking male showcased his muscular frame in a pair of cropped shorts along with a T-shirt and jumper draped over his shoulders.

He finished his look with a black cap and wore a pair of white sneakers. A hunky man was seen visiting Jackie 'O' Henderson at her Sydney mansion on Wednesday, hours before she stepped out in flowy dress after signing $200million deal Jackie is believed to be single after male model Jack Tyerman was previously seen at her home. She confirmed on her KIIS FM radio show that she and Jack were 'just friends'. 'No, Jack is not my boyfriend. We're not in a relationship. He is not my boy toy,' Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands on The Kyle And Jackie O Sho





