Jack Price could be involved for Shrewsbury Town at Portsmouth

Jack Price is doing ‘better’ according to Paul Hurst and could be involved for Shrewsbury Town at Portsmouth this weekend. The Town midfielder, who only signed a short-term deal with his hometown club a few weeks back, came off the bench against Oxford on Good Friday and scored a sensational goal to rescue Salop a point. But just a couple of days later the former Colorado Rapids man missed the trip to Bristol Rovers through injury.

And Paul Hurst revealed the Shrewsbury-born man is doing much better and could be in contention to face Pompey at the weekend depending on how training goes on Friday. “So the plan for him is to join in on Friday and it will be a case of seeing how reacts to training to see if we can involve him at the weekend. “That is what we are certainly hoping and that is how he has reported in better – so we think that is what it i

