Jack Grealish puzzled by away fans' boos

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has admitted he still finds one question from his mother difficult to answer. The 28-year-old might have won the treble last season, and be a key player for England, but that doesn't appease everyone. His first two campaigns were a success at the Etihad but the Three Lions star has endured a tough season blighted by several injuries. Fans, it is the total opposite when playing away from home, and he can't get his head around it - and neither can his mother.

For the first time the Super Computer doesn't think Man City will win the Premier League. 'I always think about it. I always wonder, ‘why do they boo me?’ – and my mum always asks me about it as well,' he said. 'But I don’t actually know why it happens. At every single away ground I go to now, I get booed and I’m not entirely sure why it is – I just have to try and take it as a positive or a compliment.

