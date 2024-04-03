Jack Butland's England Return Denied Despite Stellar Performances

The Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been prevented from returning to the England national team despite his impressive performances. Gareth Southgate, the national team manager, named other goalkeepers in his squad for the upcoming tournament.

Butland's exclusion has raised concerns about the selection criteria favoring players from the Premier League or abroad.

