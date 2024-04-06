Jack Butland motivated to perform better at Rangers after England snub

Jack Butland has admitted his snub by England's national team will act as "fuel" to his fire to perform even better at Rangers . The keeper was widely tipped to be named in Gareth Southgate's squad for recent friendlies with Brazil and Belgium - but wasn't ultimately picked. First capped in 2012, the former Stoke and Manchester United keeper has turned out for his country nine times but hasn't been involved in recent years.
His form has been superb since coming to Ibrox in the summer on a free transfer, prompting talk that he could be in contention for a spot at Euro 2024 but that now seems unlikely. It's a situation Butland admits was upsetting. Asked if being left out had taken a toll, he told Rangers TV:"Of course it has some effect because you think about it, of course you want to be involved in it. You work hard but saying that, it wasn't at the forefront of my mind reall
