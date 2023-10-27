Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in father's £200 million New York fraud trial

The ruling comes weeks into the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Donald Trump, sons Donald Jr and Eric, the Trump Organisation and some executives.Read more: 'Single greatest witch hunt of all time': Donald Trump launches eight-minute tirade as civil fraud trial beginsIvanka Trump was dismissed from the case months ago and her lawyers said she should not have to give evidence as she moved out of New York and left her family's organisation in 2017.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general's office said that Ms Trump was a key participant in some events in the case and is still intertwined with the family business and its leaders."She is 100% someone who can come in and testify", said Mr WallaceJudge Arthur Engoron agreed with the state, referencing documents of Ms Trump's ownership or management ties to some New York businesses.She still owns apartments in Manhattan, the judge added.

