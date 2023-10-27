Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Ivanka Trump will have to give evidence in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and the family business, a judge has ruled.
The state’s lawyers argued that the former Trump Organisation executive vice president has relevant information. “Ms Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” Judge Engoron said. He said her testimony would not be scheduled before November 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal.
The ex-president and his sons are expected to testify at some point. In a surprise preview, the elder Trump ended up briefly on the witness stand on Wednesday to answer Judge Engoron’s questions about an out-of-court comment. headtopics.com
“The idea that somehow Ms Trump is under the control of the Trump Organisation or any of the defendants, her father – anyone who has raised a daughter past the age of 13 knows that they’re not under their control,” said Christopher Kise, a lawyer for the ex-president.
“She is 100% someone who can come in and testify,” said Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office. headtopics.com
