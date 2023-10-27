Ivanka Trump must give evidence against her father Donald Trump in fraud case, judge rules

A judge has decided Ivanka Trump must testify in the civil fraud case against her father, brothers, and their family business. Former president Donald Trump, his sons, the Trump Organization, and some executives, are facing a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Ms James is seeking at least $250m (£206m) in fines and a permanent ban against Mr Trump, Donald Jr and Eric, from running businesses in New York.

Mr Trump, currently the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has dismissed the trial as a politically motivated 'sham'. The ex-president, 77, and his sons Donald Jr and Eric, are expected to testify at some point. In an unexpected preview, Mr Trump briefly took the witness stand on Wednesday to address Judge Engoron's questions about an out-of-court remark.

