ITV This Morning fans ecstatic as show favourite set to return and host

Flagship ITV daytime show This Morning has announced the replacements for Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary next week and fans are ecstatic.

Josie, 38 and mum to son Reggie, reposted it with the caption, "Oi Oi. See you soon Lover Lover," while fans rushed to the comment section to show their excitement. A third penned: "“Omg the dream team. These two should be our lead team. Love them – good luck you two."It's no secret that This Morning has had its fair share of switch-ups of presenters this year. First Phillip Schofield left and then his former co-host Holly Willoughby quickly followed suit - leaving many shocked at her decision.

One thing that's undecided though is if there will be a permanent presenter replacing Holly, but Ruth Langsford recently revealed she wouldn't mind stepping up to the job. Ruth told Woman&Home: “I love This Morning but reports that ITV have recently asked me back aren’t true. I laughed when I saw that report. I have no idea where these things come from. It’s like when people write a nasty comment on my Instagram, I find it amusing." headtopics.com

