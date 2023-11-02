ITV The Chase star's tragic death as Paul Sinha remembers 'true gentleman'

The Chase star Paul Sinha has led tributes to a former contestant who tragically died in a house fire after filming an episode of the ITV quiz programme.

Viewers have also flocked to social media to pay their respects to "legend" Pete Green who was a contestant on the popular daytime show on Tuesday (October 31). The episode saw strangers Tom, Estelle, Jessica and Pete work together to answer questions to try and beat the chaser and take home a sum of money.

The team had the unenviable task of trying to outsmart Paul Sinha, also known as the Sinnerman. After a disastrous start with the first two players being caught and sent home, Jessica managed to secure a high offer of £45,000 for the team, however it was Pete who captured the audience's attention.He introduced himself as a "semi-retired medieval trader" who has also worked as a scare actor. headtopics.com

As he appeared on screens, viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, YorkshireLive reports. One person wrote: "RIP Pete," as @JSapier added: "#TheChase Poor fella. RIP Pete. He didn’t even get to see this before his tragic death. His family should be proud though."

@dwangeddy told others: "Pete died in a house fire so please be respectful gang #TheChase," as @RantyAlex echoed: "Please be respectful about Pete. He is no longer with us." Another said: "I remember Pete, he died didn't he RIP", coupled with a sad emoji face. headtopics.com

A third added: "Beloved Pete, God Bless him. Rest in Eternal Peace." A fourth simply said: "Pete the legend," as another said: "RIP Pete, he seemed like a lovely man." A fifth fan commented: "Can’t watch this without feeling a bit sad."

