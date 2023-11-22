ITV Stars Shine at Annual Palooza in London

The ITV stars were out in full force on Tuesday evening for the annual Palooza in London. The Chase's Jenny Ryan led the glamour as she was joined by Elle Mulvaney, Jane MacDonald and Charlene White on the blue carpet. Elle Mulvaney opted for a bold look as she was one of the few celebs to wear a mini-dress for the evening. Jenny Ryan showed off her figure in a striking black and white outfit and a 90s hairdo as she strolled the blue carpet.
This article has all the best looks from the red carpet... The Chase's Jenny Ryan was one of the first to arrive and she looked incredible in a black jumpsuit which she paired with strappy shoes. Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney is best known for playing Amy Barlow and she looked worlds away from the teen as she hit the blue carpet. The actress opted for a one-shoulder red dress, with a thigh-high split. She accessorised the look with silver heels and a white Coach handbag. She left her long dark mane in loose waves and was all-smiles for cameras as she arrived at the event
