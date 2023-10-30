ITV Reportedly Eyeing Christine Lampard as Replacement for Holly Willoughby on This Morning

ITV bosses are reportedly hoping to sign up Northern Ireland TV presenter Christine Lampard as Holly Willoughby's replacement on This Morning following her departure from the daytime show earlier this month.

Holly shared a post to her Instagram this month to express she's had to say a 'difficult goodbye' but felt she needed to do what was best for her and her family.READ MORE: Christine Lampard surprises shoppers with beauty advent calendar giveaway

Bosses are finally looking for her permanent replacement, and Newtownards woman Christine, who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard and mum to daughter Patricia, five, and son Freddie, two, is proving to be their top pick, according to a report. headtopics.com

They added: “She’s an absolute pro when it comes to interviewing and is comfortable with everyone, from politicians to pop stars, and takes live TV in her stride. It has been said TV executives are planning to hold live auditions to find someone to take her place on the sofa.

Speaking to the Mail, one show insider said: "There will be a mix of different hosts over the coming weeks as bosses screen test various contenders, some who will have been on the show before and some won't. headtopics.com

In a recent interview, Co Down woman Christine discussed how she balances her work on TV and spending time with her two young children. She also spoke about her 'exhausting home life' and told Women & Home: "Life is always busy, but we all manage somehow, don't we? Mine is 'two children busy'. Freddie has just turned two, so he's a whirlwind. The two of them are funny and wonderful and exhausting."

