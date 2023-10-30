ITV presenter Christine Talbot opens up about 'crash menopause'

ITV presenter and journalist Christine Talbot spoke about how she went through 'crash menopause' as she joined experts at cancer support charity Maggie’s to talk about how more support is needed for people experiencing early-onset menopause as a side effect of treatment.

Joining Christine on the panel were cancer and menopause experts, Dr Angela Wright, a GP and Sexologist for the NHS and Spiced Pear Health, and Helen Nicholson, Cancer Support Specialist at Maggie’s Yorkshire, as well as women who have experienced treatment induced menopause themselves.

Jess Henshall, 35, a school teacher, was diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer in May this year - just three months before she got married. Jess’s cancer proved to be HER2 positive. This meant it was an oestrogen positive cancer and that prior to having chemotherapy and a lumpectomy to remove her tumour, Jess had to have a procedure to freeze her eggs to preserve the chances of the young couple having a family in the future. headtopics.com

Jess said: “The worst menopause symptoms for me have been the hot flushes which began the minute I started ovarian suppression injections to halt oestrogen production. I feel lucky that I’ve been able to access the menopause workshops at Maggie’s. The CBT sessions have really helped me to handle hot flushes much better. I think just understanding why they happen has allowed me to deal with them and let them pass without feeling like I’m going into a panic.

“I know I’ll be given a break from my hormone injections in 2025 for two years to allow me to try for a baby and that’s definitely something that Ben and I would like to do. Maggie's runs menopause workshops developed by Dr Angela Wright and Dr Angela Sharma alongside Maggie's Cambridge Centre Head, Lisa Punt, who has a special interest in treatment induced menopause. headtopics.com

