ITV Emmerdale's Cathy Hope's life off screen with actor twin and famous mum

Cathy Hope has been part of a powerful Emmerdale storyline recently as she’s been diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD).

Things took a turn when she found out pregnancy could ease her symptoms so, after trying to get pregnant by Samson Dingle - Sam Hall - she’s been left fuming by the betrayal of best pal April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan - who exposed her plan.

Louise Dowling is Gabrielle’s mum, who is a famous professional dancer who has now turned to acting. Louise had a raft of smaller parts over the years but wanted her children to have an even better career than her - so signed up her twins Gabrielle and Sebastian Dowling for Emmerdale before they were even born. Louise had one stipulation - that the show wouldn’t affect or interfere with their homelife. headtopics.com

They were just four-weeks old when they first appeared as the children of the iconic Bob and Viv Hope - played by Tony Audenshaw and Deena Payne. According to reports, things weren’t always smooth sailing with the babies on set and the production team had to come up with a special way of getting them to cry on command - they’d give them a bottle then take it away in time for the scene to be shot.

Read more:

Daily_Record »

ITV Emmerdale's Ryan star James Moore's life - cerebral palsy battle to fiancéJames Moore plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, but off screen spends time with his fiancé and promotes those with disabilities to follow their dreams amid his cerebral palsy battle Read more ⮕

ITV's Emmerdale fans predict 'killer' in coming weeksViewers were warned of scenes of threat and distress tonight Read more ⮕

Revisiting Emmerdale's Fiona Wade's fairytale wedding to actor Simon CottonEXCLUSIVE: As Emmerdale stars Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary together, we take a closer look back at their stunning fairytale wedding Read more ⮕

Cathy Dobbs on floods, food and factory fodderMillions were spent on flood defences for Bewdley but when the Environment Agency needed to get the barriers up to protect people’s homes and businesses what did they do? – ‘Computer says no’. Read more ⮕

Strictly star flooded with support as he makes 'tough' admissionThe former Emmerdale actor gave an insight into his preparations after a difficult week Read more ⮕

ITV Coronation Street Les Battersby star now - booze addiction to Hollywood roleActor Bruce Jones was best known for playing Les Battersby on Coronation Street. But his life off-screen was plagued by troubles of his own including battling alcohol addiction Read more ⮕