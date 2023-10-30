Itch.io launches Gaza fundraising bundle and swiftly passes targets

Itch.io has released a new game bundle to raise money in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and occupied Palestine.The bundle was launched on 26th October, but has already passed its $200k goal. In fact, its initial $10k goal was smashed in a matter of hours.

The bundle is available for $10 until 9th November and includes a tonne of indie games, TTRPGs, soundtracks, interactive novels and more. "MAP's vision is a future where all Palestinians can access an effective, sustainable and locally-led system of healthcare, and the full realisation of their rights to health and dignity," reads the"Through our programmes in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and Lebanon, we work with trusted and experienced local partners to achieve this vision.

"MAP is also committed to bearing witness to the injustices caused by occupation, displacement and conflict. We speak out in the UK and internationally, and ensure Palestinian voices are heard at the highest levels, to press for the political and social barriers to Palestinian health and dignity to be addressed."

Said game designer Esther, the bundle creator, on X (formerly Twitter):"My one request for folks supporting this bundle, either monetarily or by boosting it, is that you also find other ways to act up for Palestine. Call your representatives and urge them to call for an end to the occupation. Learn about Palestine. Support Palestinian organisers."

