Italy: Mum wins case to evict two sons, 40 and 42, from family home

A mum was annoyed that her sons in their 40s do not contribute financially or to household chores (Picture: Getty Images) An elderly mother has taken drastic legal action to remove her own sons from her house after they refused to move out. The 75-year-old woman said she had grown tired of maintaining the pair, aged 40 and 42, who were still living in the family home in Italy and did not contribute to expenses or chores.

They now have until December 18 this year to vacate the property, The Guardian reports. Families living under one roof long into adult life isn’t uncommon in Italy with almost 70% of people aged between 18 and 34 still living with their parents, according to 2022 data by statista.com. The number of young adults opting to continue living in the family home has increased in recent years due to a challenging economic climate and the amount of time it takes to pin down a stable job.

Read more:

MetroUK »

Mum ‘regrets having kids and sobs with jealousy’ when she sees a childless coupleBEING a parent is tough and in the hardest moment it’s totally normal to want to reverse the clock when you had no one relying on you. But one mum has revealed she wishes she never had her ch… Read more ⮕

Mum found out she was pregnant while starring in reality TV showReality star and former DJ Mel Reeves is returning to our screens for the first time since the birth of her daughter Read more ⮕

'Don't park here' note left on school-run mum's car after she blocks residentsThe anonymous writer complained that the mum-of-two was stopping locals from parking on their road and suggested that she find somewhere else to park. Read more ⮕

Grieving Scots woman 'didn't recognise' mum before she died from brain tumourAlanna McVey tells how mum Anna Marie was diagnosed with the tumour after falling at her home and becoming confused. Read more ⮕

SNP councillor says Westminster selection 'bittersweet' after loss of motherJacqueline Cameron “utterly heartbroken” but said she knows her mum Margaret would have been proud. Read more ⮕

Katy Perry says she has 'EVERYTHING' she wants - Orlando, a kid, millionsKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Bruce Springsteen concert at Hyde Park in London. The Lord Of The Rings actor could be seen nuzzling his pop star girlfriend's ear as they danced alongside the likes of Emma Thompson and Leslie Mann. Read more ⮕