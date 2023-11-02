Italian Woman Dies After Eating Pizza with Tainted Chilli Sauce

An Italian woman has died after she started spasming from eating a pizza in a restaurant that allegedly contained tainted chilli sauce. The couple were dining in the city of Ariano Irpino in southern Italy on Saturday evening and returned home without any issues. But the following morning, they became ill and they continued to feel unwell until yesterday, when they were admitted to hospital due to suffering from spasms

. Gerardina Corsano, 46, died due to possible food poisoning from botulinum - a bacterium that produces dangerous toxins, which may have been found in the chilli condiment used on her pizza at the restaurant, Corriere della Sera reports. Her husband, 52-year-old agricultural entrepreneur Angelo Meninno, was hospitalised and is in a serious condition, after the same sauce was also used on his pizza, according to the Italian daily newspaper. Doctors say he could survive

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAILYMAILUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYMAILUK: Italian Woman Dies After Eating Pizza with Tainted Chilli SauceAn Italian woman has died after she started spasming from eating a pizza in a restaurant that allegedly contained tainted chilli sauce. The couple were dining in the city of Ariano Irpino in southern Italy on Saturday evening and returned home without any issues. But the following morning, they became ill and they continued to feel unwell until yesterday, when they were admitted to hospital due to suffering from spasms. Gerardina Corsano, 46, died due to possible food poisoning from botulinum - a bacterium that produces dangerous toxins, which may have been found in the chilli condiment used on her pizza at the restaurant, Corriere della Sera reports. Her husband, 52-year-old agricultural entrepreneur Angelo Meninno, was hospitalised and is in a serious condition, after the same sauce was also used on his pizza, according to the Italian daily newspaper. Doctors say he could survive.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAILYMAILUK: British Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in Her Italian HomeMichele Faiers, 66, was found with stab wounds in her idyllic Italian home. Her partner is on the run and wanted in connection with her death.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAILYMAILUK: British Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Italian HomeA British woman, aged 66, was found with stab wounds to her stomach in her rural home in Italy. Her husband, also British, is being sought by the police after allegedly leaving the scene in the family car.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Italian pregnant woman hurt by Rottweiler dog's balcony fall in RomePolice are investigating how the dog managed to leave the third-floor balcony in Rome.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

NOTTSLIVE: Woman dies in hospital after police find her injured inside homeNottinghamshire Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Source: nottslive | Read more »

METROUK: Essex: Man dies after being pulled from lake with woman and dog savedThe tragedy happened after the couple got into trouble in the water.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »