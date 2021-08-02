Italian Sandwich Shop in London Fears Impact of Planned Improvements

Scotti’s Snack Bar, an Italian sandwich shop that is over half a century old, fears that planned “improvements” to London’s historic Clerkenwell Green will have a “devastating impact” on business. Works are set to begin as early as February 2023, Eater London has learned. The planned changes include reducing road space on the Green by 51 percent and removing 43 parking spaces. Scotti’s is often affectionately described as “museum-like” or a “time capsule.

” It dates back to 1967, when Clerkenwell was London’s “Little Italy,” and when the capital’s caffs were full of black cab drivers on a well-earned break. Scotti’s still depends heavily on cab drivers for business. As well as being drawn in by generous breakfasts and legendary chicken escalope sandwiches, they rely on Scotti’s because of the plentiful street parking nearby. If redevelopment works go to plan, the Green will look very different by summer 202

