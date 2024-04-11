Italian Restaurants in the UK Struggle to Find Authentic Staff due to Brexit Rules

Italian restaurants in the UK are struggling to find 'authentic' waiters and kitchen staff due to new Brexit rules. The rules require foreign staff to earn at least £38,700 for a working visa, causing a strain on the hospitality industry.

This is likely to reduce the number of Italians living in London and affect staffing at pasta and pizza restaurants. Italian workers are considered more dedicated to hospitality work and have better knowledge of Italian food.

