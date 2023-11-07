Italian restaurant to open second location in Nottinghamshire village

An Italian restaurant is preparing to open a second location in a nearby Nottinghamshire village. Bella Vita has been operating in Ollerton for a number of years, and will be launching its second location next year, named La Vita Mia, in Newark. The new location will be based in a unit at the Newark Castle Train Station, where the former tearoom Carriages was based before it closed in June 2022.

Signs have already been installed at the train station for the new restaurant, which is expected to open to customers in January 2024. It is expected that the new restaurant will have the same offering as its initial site in Ollerton, serving a range of dishes including pizzas, pasta dishes and starters

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NOTTSLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NOTTSLİVE: Italian restaurant to launch second location in NottinghamshireThe new restaurant is expected to open to customers in January 2024

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: People told to 'avoid area' as fire service called to Nottinghamshire incidentFive crews are in attendance

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Police 'concerned for safety' of missing Nottinghamshire manThe force wants to 'urgently hear' from anyone with information

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: I visited village named best place to live in NottinghamshireMuddy Stilettos says Woodborough is one of the best places to live in the entire county so we put that to the test

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottinghamshire man with a mountain in Antarctica named after himThe honour is given to scientists and support staff who have worked in the region

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Radford live updates as police report people shooting fireworks at each otherNottinghamshire Police say eight arrests have been made

Source: nottslive | Read more »