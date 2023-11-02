Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pranked by Russian impostor

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of support for Italy in dealing with migration in a phone call with Russian pranksters. Meloni's office said in a statement it regretted she had been deceived by an imposter posing as the head of the African Union Commission. It said the call took place on Sept. 18 in the run-up to meetings with African leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. Asked about Russia's war in Ukraine, Meloni, speaking in English, told the pranksters: 'I see that there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides. We (are) near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out.' 'The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law,' she added. Addressing Italy's position as a first port of call for many migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Meloni lamented that international partners were not doing enough to help. 'They do all agree that only Italy has to solve this problem alone

Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, has a peace plan for GazaHe wants it to embrace the entire region Read more ⮕

Deputy Prime Minister comments on Israeli strike in GazaDeputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden comments on the Israeli strike in Gaza and urges the Israeli government to abide by international law. Read more ⮕

Contingency Plans for Incapacitation or Death of Prime MinisterHelen MacNamara, after recovering from COVID-19, is now being questioned about the lack of contingency plans for the potential incapacitation or death of a sitting prime minister. Despite the absence of plans, she had prepared for such scenarios. Read more ⮕

Deputy Prime Minister Unable to Account for £38 Million AI FundingDuring an interview, the Deputy Prime Minister was unable to provide information on where the £38 million of taxpayers' money allocated for AI projects in Africa would be spent. Read more ⮕

UK Prime Minister's Controversial Views on COVID-19 Revealed in DiariesThe diaries of Sir Patrick Vallance, the former chief scientific adviser, reveal that the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, believed that COVID-19 was 'Nature's way of dealing with old people' and resisted a second lockdown. The diaries also show Johnson's dismissive attitude towards the severity of the virus. Read more ⮕