Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi dies following fall in Australia

Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi has tragically died at the age of 23 following a fall in Australia. The Sardinian native had been racing Down Under when he suffered a serious fall in Canberra two weeks ago. Cherchi, who rode a number of winners in the UK for trainer Marco Botti, had been in an induced coma in a Canberra hospital intensive care unit - with a head injury and internal bleeding - since the accident on March 20.
Read more: Newry City boss Barry Gray steps away from post to focus on health battle But sadly a post from NSW Jockeys confirmed his death on Wednesday. It read: "With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today. The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world." Cherchi had ridden 106 winners in Britain while based in Newmarket and had recorded two since arriving in Australia in Januar
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini, who performed at La Scala, dies aged 82La Scala described him as ‘one of the great musicians of our time’.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »