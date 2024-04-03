Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi dies following fall in Australia

Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi has tragically died at the age of 23 following a fall in Australia. The Sardinian native had been racing Down Under when he suffered a serious fall in Canberra two weeks ago. Cherchi, who rode a number of winners in the UK for trainer Marco Botti, had been in an induced coma in a Canberra hospital intensive care unit - with a head injury and internal bleeding - since the accident on March 20.

Read more: Newry City boss Barry Gray steps away from post to focus on health battle But sadly a post from NSW Jockeys confirmed his death on Wednesday. It read: "With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today. The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world." Cherchi had ridden 106 winners in Britain while based in Newmarket and had recorded two since arriving in Australia in Januar

