Italian hospital offering to treat critically ill baby, says campaign group

An Italian hospital has offered to treat a critically-ill baby who has been at the centre of a life support treatment fight, a campaign group supporting her family says.

Indi Gregory’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, have lost legal fights in London and failed in a bid to take their case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France. Campaign group the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Indi’s parents – who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire – said on Monday that a hospital in Rome had agreed to accept the eight-month-old girl.A High Court judge recently ruled that doctors could lawfully limit the treatment they provide to Indi, and her parents failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn that decision.They say they expect medics in England to begin the withdrawal of treatment soon.

A boss at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where Indi is being cared for, had said the ECHR decision concluded a “very difficult process”. Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust – which governs the Queen’s Medical Centre, had said the “priority now” is to provide the “best possible care to Indi” and to “support her parents”.“A leading paediatric hospital in Italy has offered specialist treatment,” he said. headtopics.com

“Fully-funded by the Italian government, the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome has agreed to accept Indi for treatment.”“We have been given a real chance by the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital for Indi to get the care she needs and to have a longer life,” said Mr Gregory, in a statement released through the Christian Legal Centre.

