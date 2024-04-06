Italian Furniture Company Collaborates with Japanese Designer for 'Origata' Bench

A fourth-generation family business in Brianza, Italy, collaborates with Japanese designer Nao Tamura to create the 'Origata' bench, inspired by the process of making kimonos. The bench is made from a sheet of aluminium, carefully cut and assembled to minimize waste.

