'It takes two to tango': Rebecca Loos first live interview since Beckhams' Netflix series

The four-part series has brought renewed attention to her claims that she had an affair with footballing superstar David Beckham when he played for Real Madrid and she was his PA.

Loos, 46, who is now a yoga instructor living in Norway, made headline news when she claimed in a kiss-and-tell interview that Beckham had cheated on his wifeThat period is revisited in the Netflix series Beckham, in which the star discusses how hard it was for him to go to work as the allegations surfaced.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also revealed it was “the hardest period" for the young couple, adding: "It felt like the world was against us and… we were against each other.”Discussing how it felt to be thrust into the spotlight again, Loos told Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley on ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I'd rather not have had to talk about this again. headtopics.com

However, she added: "But I've since learned that the documentary has been made by his production company and it was produced by his best friend. "And they have their director of brand Beckham Holdings behind it, so now I do think that a lot of it is kind of rehearsed. But I do think (Victoria) came across well."Of going public with her claims, Loos said: "I wish I had done it in a different way, I've always said this.

"At the time, the advice I was given was: 'this is the right way to go about it', all the power was in the media. "Nowadays, thank God, the power is with the lawyers and everyone goes legal, which is a much safer route. I kindof wish I had taken that route, of course. But I can't go back in time." headtopics.com

Rebecca Loos accuses David Beckham of 'spinning a narrative' in Netflix documentaryRebecca Loos accuses David Beckham of 'spinning a narrative' to make her look like 'the bad person' in a bombshell Netflix documentary about their alleged affair. She claims that the Beckhams misled audiences and that it takes two to tango. David denies the affair and the scandal resurfaces as they address the allegations.

