Our party protects children from being allowed to make hasty decisions that could be step along.... ‘It’s scandalous’ the way kids questioning their gender are treated by NHS , blasts Wes Streeting THERE are rarely easy decisions in government, but plenty of important ones — and none more so than when it comes to the safety of children.We simply do not know enough about what is behind this enormous growth in vulnerable children questioning who they are.
boys and girls who underwent life-changing treatment Too many adults rushed to praise and encourage children to question their gender when — as Dr Cass says — the medical evidence was shaky.It is clear a vocal minority has overshadowed this issue, and far too many have stayed silent in the name of political correctness.Wes Streeting have actively promoted and pursued an agenda In stark contrast, our party’s approach protects children from being allowed to make hasty decisions that could be the first step along an irreversible path.and advice was instrumental as we developed draft guidance for schools having to deal with this issue up and down the country.First and foremost, we must make sure we are keeping all children safe and protected.Dr Cass’s report shows our cautious approach is right, and those who look to undermine it are clearly not acting in children’s best interests.Many including the Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting have actively promoted and pursued the agenda without pausing to consider the risk
NHS Children Gender Questioning Safety Medical Evidence Political Correctness Agenda Hasty Decisions Irreversible Path Cautious Approach Risks
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »