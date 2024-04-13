Our party protects children from being allowed to make hasty decisions that could be step along.... ‘It’s scandalous’ the way kids questioning their gender are treated by NHS , blasts Wes Streeting THERE are rarely easy decisions in government, but plenty of important ones — and none more so than when it comes to the safety of children.We simply do not know enough about what is behind this enormous growth in vulnerable children questioning who they are.

boys and girls who underwent life-changing treatment Too many adults rushed to praise and encourage children to question their gender when — as Dr Cass says — the medical evidence was shaky.It is clear a vocal minority has overshadowed this issue, and far too many have stayed silent in the name of political correctness.Wes Streeting have actively promoted and pursued an agenda In stark contrast, our party’s approach protects children from being allowed to make hasty decisions that could be the first step along an irreversible path.and advice was instrumental as we developed draft guidance for schools having to deal with this issue up and down the country.First and foremost, we must make sure we are keeping all children safe and protected.Dr Cass’s report shows our cautious approach is right, and those who look to undermine it are clearly not acting in children’s best interests.Many including the Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting have actively promoted and pursued the agenda without pausing to consider the risk

NHS Children Gender Questioning Safety Medical Evidence Political Correctness Agenda Hasty Decisions Irreversible Path Cautious Approach Risks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wes Streeting is walking into an NHS fight Labour has lost beforeThe NHS will never be able to cut out private healthcare

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Wes Streeting warns NHS that there’ll be no additional funding without ‘major surgery’ under Labour...24 hours in A&E isn’t just a TV show, it’s a reality for millions but I’m determined to save our NHS

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Let’s hope the Cass Report is the end of making kids swap gender… now just wait for all the court cases...‘It’s scandalous’ the way kids questioning their gender are treated by NHS, blasts Wes Streeting

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Legal loophole which lets thugs who attack buildings with sledgehammers and red paint walk free to be...‘It’s scandalous’ the way kids questioning their gender are treated by NHS, blasts Wes Streeting

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Shock as former head of discredited NHS clinic claims kids as young as four choosing their gender was...‘It’s scandalous’ the way kids questioning their gender are treated by NHS, blasts Wes Streeting

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Just Stop Oil activist breaks bail by posting letter at Wes Streeting's house'I don’t know which poor sod got your letter, but that isn’t my house.' Wes Streeting tweeted.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »