'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim...

A mob in Russia’s mostly Muslim region of Dagestan stormed the airport in Makhachkala in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.Video footage on social media showed an angry crowd running through the airport in Makhachkala seeking people arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv.Reacting to the distressing news James O'Brien asserted: "They might as well have been carrying burning torches as they sought to essentially round up Jews".

Read More: Israel pushes more troops into Gaza as Hamas war 'expands', amid 'civil order breakdown as aid warehouse broken into' "That is a hatred that has roots going back centuries, a hatred that has roots as old as religion itself."Religous authorities in the region have implied that they may need to evacuate an estimated 800 Jewish families from across Dagestan.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Richard Madeley and James Haskell's Heated Arguments and SplitRichard Madeley and James Haskell have had heated arguments over the years, with Richard even telling James to 'f**k off'. James admitted kicking out his father-in-law during Christmas for a 'stress-free' dinner. Richard is reportedly unhappy with James' recent behavior and plans to talk to him about it. James was seen partying with women and getting cozy with a blonde woman, who turned out to be a PR advisor. Richard wants the best for his daughter and won't hesitate to express his feelings. Read more ⮕

Minister Slams 'Horrific' Rise In Anti-Semitism In UK Since Israel-Hamas War BeganKate is a Senior Trends Reporter at HuffPost UK, covering the day's most compelling stories. She has worked in the national news since she became a qualified journalist and was previously a reporter with Express.co.uk Read more ⮕

'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms...The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem has warned the ‘UK has a big problem on its hands’ as she said anti-Semitism is on the rise globally after an ‘anti-Israeli mob’ stormed Dagestan airport on the weekend. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid scores 35 points in big win for Philadelphia 76ersJames Harden watched on from the bench as the reigning MVP turned in a dominant performance. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid scores 35 points in big win for Philadelphia 76ersJames Harden watched on from the bench as the reigning MVP turned in a dominant performance. Read more ⮕

Chloe Madeley Spotted in London Following Split from James HaskellChloe Madeley, the TV personality, was seen in London for the first time since confirming her split from husband James Haskell. She attempted to remain incognito while on a coffee run, wearing black workout gear and covering her head with her jacket. Read more ⮕