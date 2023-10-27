Israeli Warplanes Unleash Intense Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Live: Israeli warplanes have unleashed airstrikes of 'unprecedented' intensity across all parts of the Gaza strip. The aerial onslaught coincided with electricity and communications blackouts in much of the enclave, sparking fears of a full-scale Israeli ground invasion. Israel's military has confirmed the attacks and stated that ground forces are expanding their activity. Read more:

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli tanks and troops cross into Gaza as part of 'tactical raid'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israeli comedians mock BBC's reporting of Gaza hospital bombingIsraeli comedians have ruthlessly mocked the BBC's reporting of the Al-Ahli hospital bombing in Gaza after the broadcaster was slammed for its coverage of the blast. Read more ⮕

US will play critical role in Israel-Gaza endgame, says leading Israeli diplomatFormer head of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Dr Alon Liel, believes Benjamin’s Netanyahu's days as Prime Minister are numbered Read more ⮕

50 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas ‘killed in air strikes on Gaza’, terror group claims...ABOUT 50 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas raiders have been killed in Israel’s air strikes on Gaza, the terror group claimed. The organisation’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, released a statement … Read more ⮕

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza StripDaniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said Israel is ‘acting with great force’ to destroy Hamas. Read more ⮕