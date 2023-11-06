Israeli troops encircle Gaza City as warplanes strike refugee camp

Israeli IDF troops have reached the sea after pushing deep into the Palestinian enclave, cutting off Gaza City as it prepares for an anticipated assault on Hamas infrastructure. The confirmation of the encirclement came after Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday, killing at least 38 people and injuring dozens of others according to health officials.
The attack came as Israel said it will press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a suspension of the fighting to get aid to desperate civilians. The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets on Saturday to demand an immediate ceasefire. Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for humanitarian reasons. Instead, it said Hamas is "encountering the full force" of its troops. "Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said. Large columns of smoke rose as Israel's military said it had encircled Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive. Gaza's Health Ministry has said more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war, and that number is likely to rise as the assault continues
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LBC | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: i newspaper | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »