Israeli tanks in the heart of Gaza as fighting reaches major cities

Analyst warns of plans for a ‘kill zone’ in Gaza with casualties mounting and the UK joining calls for a humanitarian pause

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Monday morning that “offensive action is expanding in the Gaza Strip” and claimed that “dozens of terrorists” were killed in overnight clashes.

“There is absolutely no ground advance into the residential neighbourhoods in the Gaza Strip. What happened on Salah al-Din Street was the incursion of a few occupation army tanks and a bulldozer,” the spokesperson said. headtopics.com

The first Israeli casualties of the operation were announced on Sunday, with two soldiers said to have been seriously injured by mortar fire. Palestinian children climb on the rubble of a destroyed home the day after an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip (Photo: AFP/Getty)

Mr Biden’s security adviser suggested that Hamas could be preventing British citizens from leaving Gaza by refusing to agree to terms that would allow them to safely cross into Egypt.

