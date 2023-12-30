Israeli startup finds cheaper way to produce allulose, a low-calorie sugar replacement

We believe it is the holy grail of sugar replacement," says Ziv Zwighaft of a white granulated powder called allulose. Allulose is about 70% as sweet as sugar, but is very low calorie and has a negligible impact on blood sugar levels, an effect measuredFirst approved for use in the US over a decade ago, the so called "rare sugar" is commercially produced from fructose.

But while it is widely regarded as an excellent all-round sugar replacer, similar in both taste and function, it is niche because production is expensive. Dr Zwighaft's Israeli based startup, Ambrosia Bio has a dramatically cheaper way of making it with a proprietary enzyme (produced by a genetically modified microorganism), and which uses either sugar or high-fructose corn syrup as the raw material.With rates of obesity and diabetes skyrocketing, consumers are looking for better, healthier sugar alternatives. An array of food tech start-ups is trying to deliver them for large food companies to incorporate into their product





