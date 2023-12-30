HEAD TOPICS

Israeli startup finds cheaper way to produce allulose, a low-calorie sugar replacement

An Israeli startup called Ambrosia Bio has developed a cheaper method of producing allulose, a low-calorie sugar replacement. Allulose is about 70% as sweet as sugar but has a negligible impact on blood sugar levels. With rates of obesity and diabetes increasing, consumers are seeking healthier sugar alternatives.

We believe it is the holy grail of sugar replacement," says Ziv Zwighaft of a white granulated powder called allulose. Allulose is about 70% as sweet as sugar, but is very low calorie and has a negligible impact on blood sugar levels, an effect measuredFirst approved for use in the US over a decade ago, the so called "rare sugar" is commercially produced from fructose.

But while it is widely regarded as an excellent all-round sugar replacer, similar in both taste and function, it is niche because production is expensive. Dr Zwighaft's Israeli based startup, Ambrosia Bio has a dramatically cheaper way of making it with a proprietary enzyme (produced by a genetically modified microorganism), and which uses either sugar or high-fructose corn syrup as the raw material.With rates of obesity and diabetes skyrocketing, consumers are looking for better, healthier sugar alternatives. An array of food tech start-ups is trying to deliver them for large food companies to incorporate into their product

