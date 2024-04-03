Israeli sources blame rogue field commanders for Gaza incident

'In Gaza everyone does as he pleases,' Israeli sources told newspaper Haaretzby the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) was because of rogue field commanders who “do what they want in Gaza” and not because of poor co-ordination between the army and aid groups as claimed, according to a report.. Their convoy of cars branded with the organisation’s logo was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, in the centre of the strip.

The IDF and the Israeli defence ministry responded by blaming the killings on poor co-ordination between the troops in the field and officials from the aid organisations. WCK said it had co-ordinated its aid workers’ movements with the IDF beforehand. One of the three vehicles destroyed in the strikes, marked with the logo of the World Central Kitchen (Photo: Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP)The sources accused the IDF’s Southern Command of trying to deflect blame for the inciden

