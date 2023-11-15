Israeli Soldiers Unable to Rescue Family Trapped in Kibbutz Amid Hamas Attacks

Diving to the floor as rockets landed close by, Sofie Berzon MacKie shielded the bodies of her three children with her own. Shrapnel whistled over her head, burying itself in the wall behind. Sofie had spent 12 hours sheltering with her family in a safe room, while Hamas fighters rampaged through the kibbutz. Then, amid the hail of gunfire and explosions, she heard the comforting sound of Hebrew voices. Nine Israeli soldiers entered her flat.

Was help finally here? But the soldiers weren't there to rescue them. The kibbutz was still full of Hamas gunmen: there was no way out. Their advice was to go back to the safe room and await their return. Sofie, a 39-year-old gallery owner, took her family upstairs to her neighbours' house, which was further away from the fighting and felt more secure. Their safe room was a tiny, airtight space with no electricity. "You can actually suffocate in it," she says, shuddering at the memory. "There were eight people with a baby and a toddler. Then she heard the sound of Hamas gunmen searching the flat below. Her home. The panic rose in her chest

