Israeli settlers escalate attacks on Palestinian communities in the West Bank

The settlers came to al-Zanutah village at night wearing army uniforms and carrying rifles, said Basel Adra. “They pointed guns to people’s heads and said: ‘You will die or you will leave,’” the Palestinian journalist toldLast week, the entire population of al-Zanutah packed up their possessions and fled their homes after repeated attacks by Israeli settlers

. The raiding parties assaulted residents, destroyed property and made threats of further violence, according to Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. Similar stories are playing out in rural Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank as residents of Israeli settlements have escalated attacks on their neighbours following theAt least seven Palestinians have been killed by settlers, with dozens more injured in that period, the UN reported. Raiding parties have cut power cables and water pipes to Palestinians villages, attacked homes, cars and livestock, and trapped residents by blocking roads, field researchers at B’Tselemthat Israel must take actio

