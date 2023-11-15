Israeli military enters Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in targeted operation

The Israeli military has entered Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, in a targeted operation that has killed several Hamas militants. The IDF called on Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender. The IDF has warned that Hamas' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUN: Israeli Forces Eliminate Hamas Terror Cell in Gaza HospitalIsraeli forces successfully neutralized a Hamas terror cell in a Gaza hospital, where the terrorists were using patients as human shields. The IDF encountered gunfire from Hamas fighters who had embedded themselves among civilians at the entrance of Al Quds hospital. The IDF has also surrounded Al Shifa hospital, suspecting that Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels underneath. Due to a shortage of fuel, babies in the intensive care unit at Al Shifa have been moved to a single bed. Israel claims that as civilians fled the building, Hamas militants disguised themselves among them to attack Israeli forces.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

TIME: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in operation against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility.

Source: TIME | Read more »

NECN: Israeli Military Enters Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the hospital for military operations, jeopardizing its protected status. The military warned Hamas to cease all military activities within the hospital, but they did not comply.

Source: NECN | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Held Hostage Has Been Killed in Air StrikesThe armed wing of Hamas claims that an Israeli soldier, Noa Marciano, who was held hostage for four days, has been killed in Israeli air strikes. The IDF is supporting the Marciano family following the release of a video showing Noa Marciano identifying herself as a hostage. Hamas is accused of using psychological terror and inhumane tactics.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital 'nearly a cemetery' as fuel supply is cut offHealth officials in Gaza have urged Israel to protect the hospitals in the territory, as the largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is described as 'nearly a cemetery' due to the piling up of bodies after its fuel supply was cut off. Israeli troops continue to target the hospital, claiming that Hamas is operating in tunnels underneath it. The lack of fuel in Gaza is causing humanitarian operations to come to a halt, according to the UN.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Patients Flee Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Amid Siege and Power ShortagePatients are leaving al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza due to the hospital's siege and lack of power. The Gaza health ministry reported 32 deaths in the past three days. Currently, there are approximately 650 patients, 500 healthcare workers, and 2,500 displaced people remaining at the hospital.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »