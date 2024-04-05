Israeli Military Dismisses Officers Over Drone Strikes in Gaza

The Israeli military has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers . The officers were found to have mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement . This admission by Israel comes amid growing accusations from key allies, including the U.S., that it is not doing enough to protect Gaza 's civilians.

Palestinians, aid groups, and human rights organizations have accused Israeli forces of firing recklessly at civilians throughout the conflict

