Israeli investigation finds mistakes in killing of aid workers

The first strike was a case of false identity; the second and then the third were 'grave mistakes'. An Israeli investigation into the killing of seven aid workers , which has drawn outrage around the world, has found that incorrect assumptions, decision-making mistakes and violations of the rules of engagement had resulted in their deaths. 'The investigation's findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred,' the IDF has said.

'The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures.' Follow live: IDF sacks senior officials over aid worker killings Three Britons - John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby - were killed in the series of airstrike

Israeli Investigation Mistakes Killing Aid Workers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

