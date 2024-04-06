Israeli hostage's body found in Gaza after months of torture

The body of an Israeli hostage has been recovered in Gaza after "months of torture". Elad Katzir 's body was found in the southern city of Khan Younis , the Israeli Defence Forces ( IDF ) said. It is believed that he was killed in January by militants with Islamic Jihad , one of the groups that entered southern Israel during the October 7 attacks, killing more than 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. The 47-year-old farmer, from Kibbutz Nir Oz , was abducted along with his mother, Hanna .

She was released in November but his father, Avraham, was killed during the attack in Nir Oz. Mr Katzir's sister, Carmit Palty Katzir, said she felt her brother had been abandoned by the Israeli government

