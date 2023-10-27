Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has said its ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as the army moved closer to a full ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Earlier, the country’s defence minister said Israel expects to launch a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon to destroy Hamas. Mr Gallant said the ground invasion that follows weeks of air strikes “will take a long time”, and that it would lead to another lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance”.

An Israeli man evacuate an elderly woman from a building struck by a rocket fired from Gaza, in Tel Aviv (AP) Services were cut on Friday evening following a heavy round of Israeli air strikes that lit up the sky over the territory. headtopics.com

More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas’ October 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza. A ground invasion is expected to cause even higher casualties on both sides as Israeli forces and Hamas battle each other in dense residential areas.

He showed reporters aerial footage of what he said was a tunnel shaft built right next to a hospital. “For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” he said. She added: “We have been bringing fuel into Gaza in coordination with the government of Israel for decades. We know fuel is a high-risk item and are working with the Israelis to make sure what we will be using for our operations is done securely. headtopics.com

It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, an area on Gaza City’s outskirts that was the scene of an urban battle in the 2014 Gaza war.

Israeli tanks roll into northern Gaza: IDF infantry enters Palestinian strip overnight in biggest...Israeli tanks roll into northern Gaza: IDF forces enter Palestinian strip overnight to carry out 'targeted raids' on 'terrorist' cells in preparation for ground war against Hamas.

