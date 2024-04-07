Israeli Forces Withdraw from Southern Gaza

The withdrawal of almost all Israeli forces from southern Gaza is a significant moment in this war - but it might be too early to assess how significant. Officially, it is to give troops time to recuperate after months of heavy fighting, although that doesn't explain why they haven't just been replaced. Israeli officials are also saying operations in Khan Younis are over and there is nothing left to do.

That's not entirely true, as some rockets were fired out of the city towards Israel hours after the soldiers left. Israel-Gaza war latest: Netanyahu 'desperate' for deal Although some forces will remain, predominantly patrolling the east-west corridor that divides the strip, withdrawing from Khan Younis concedes ground and surely makes a large-scale land invasion of Rafah unlikely, at least in the short term. It could be linked to a hostage deal. Senior level talks are expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday, with Israel's intelligence chief David Barnea present. Hamas had been demanding a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, something that Israel repeatedly rejected - could this partial withdrawal be a workable compromise? Militarily, it signifies the shift to a new phase - the third phase in this six-month war. The first phase was the aerial bombardment and the second was the ground invasio

